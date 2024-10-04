Palompon, Leyte Mayor Oñate gisuspenso sa Ombudsman

Base sa giluwatan nga 25 ka pahina nga desisyon sa Office of the Ombudsman, gisuspenso sud sa usa ka tuig nga way suholan nga madawat ang mayor sa Palompon, Leyte Ramon Oñate.

Ang maong desisyon pinitsahan niadtong Septiyembre 25, 2024 nga gipirmahan ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Gikataho nga si Oñate nga sad-an sa ‘conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service’ ug ‘simple neglect of duty’.

Ang maong kaso nag-ugat sa reklamo nga gisang-at sa kanhi sakop sa Sangguniang Bayan sa Palompon nga si Henry Encarnacion niadtong Oktubre 23, 2023 mahitungod sa DBSN Farms Agriventure Corp. usa ka poultry business nga gipanag-iya ni Oñate ug sa iyang pamilya.

Gikataho nga ang DBSN Farms nahimutang sud sa protected area sa Palompon Watershed and Forest Reserve.

Natala sa maong desisyon nag-atubang ang mayor og grave misconduct, serious dishonesty ug conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Giingong gi-usab sa mayor ang Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) ubos sa RA 6657, o ang Comprehensive Land Reform Act, nga way conversion order gikan sa Department of Agrarian Reform aron nga magamit ang luna sa maong farm.

Laing reklamo, way gihimong lakang si Oñate sa kabaho sa maong DBSN dressing plant sa Albuera, Leyte.

PAMOLITIKA

Sa counter-affidavit ni Oñate, gihulagway nga usa ka matang sa pamolitika ang mga pasangil batok kaniya.

“The complainant is using this Office to advance his political agenda by filing frivolous cases against him,” base sa maong affidavit.

Giklaro ni Oñate miagi sa 12-step Process to Comprehensive Land Use Plan Preparation nga gipahigayon sa Municipal Technical Working Group nga adunay mga gihimong konsultasyon sa Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board, Philippine Statistics Authority, Provincial Government of Leyte, Bureau of Water and Soil Resources sa DA ug uban pang ahensiya. / FVQ