Pam gitudlo nga opisyal sa LLP

Gitudlo si Gobernador Pa­me­la Baricuatro isip bise-presidente sa Ways and Means sa League of Provinces of the Philippines (LLP).

Kini maoy gipahibalo sa gobernadora atol sa gipahigayon nga Special General Assembly sa LPP sa Martes, Septiyembre 2, 2025, sa Edsa Shangrila.

“League of Provinces of the Philippines. Grateful to be appointed as VP for Ways & Means. Thank you my fellow Governors!,” matod ni Baricuatro sa iyang post.

Iyang gidugang nga ang maong tahas dili lamang usa ka posisyon apan usa ka responsibilidad pagsiguro nga adunay klaro nga tingog sa pagpatuman sa mga proyekto sa kagamhanan.

“This role is more than just a position, it is a responsibility to ensure that provinces have a stronger and clearer voice in national projects that directly affect our people,” matod ni Baricuatro sa Septiyembre 3.

Ang mga gobernador sa nasod nagtigom aron hisgutan ang pagpalig-on ug pagpalambo sa papel sa mga probinsiya sa pag-ila ug pagpatuman sa national government projects sa gidumala nga lokalidad .

Kini kabahin sa panawagan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga pahugtan ang pagpatuman sa accountability, transparency, fairness, ug prior consultation sa mga government infrastructure projects.

Sa Septiyembre 3, si Marcos ang nagpapanumpa sa mga bag-ong napili nga LPP officers sa Kalayaan Hall sa Malacañan Palace. / ANV