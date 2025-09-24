Pam nanawagan sa Senado iapil ang Cebu sa ilang imbestigasyon

Nanghinaot si Gobernador Pamela Baricuatro nga malakip ang Sugbo nga sutaon sa Senado subay sa nagpadayong imbestigasyon sa mga giingong anomaliya sa flood control projects.

Kini maoy panawagan ni Baricuatro atol sa pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita sa Miyerkules, Septiyembre 24, 2025 diin pipila ka mga opisyal ang ginganlan sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) tungod sa pagkalambigit niini sa anamolusong proyekto.

“Dapat gali, if you ask me, mas ganahan gani ko conduct the the investigation here in Cebu. Because after all, usa ta sa pinakadaghan og flood control projects. P26 billion naa diri sa Cebu. That’s 414 projects,” matod ni Baricuatro.

Bukas sab ang gobernador sa tinguha ni Secretary Vince Dizon sa pagsusi sa lifestyle sa mga executives sa DPWH diin lakip sa ginganlan sa Central Visayas mao sila si Regional Director Engr. Danilo Villa Jr. ug Legal Division Head Atty. Brando Ray Raya.

“It’s about time and I hope… sakto ra sad na nga ang Region 7 ilahang giapil,” dugang ni Baricuatro.

Giawhag sab niya ang mga local official nga makig-alayon sa imbestigasyon ug isulti ang mga tawo, politiko man o kontraktor nga nalambigit sa anomaliya sa flood control projects.

“I can feel people are really adamant, people are really starting to be very angry about this corruption thing in Cebu,” matod ni Baricuatro.

Subay niini, ang Sugbo mopahigayon sab sa pilot meeting alang sa Governors for Good Governance.

Ang maong lakang pinasubay sa mayors for good governance nga nangita og katin-awan, full transparency ug accountability sa eskandalo ug korapsiyon sa flood control projects sa nasod. / ANV