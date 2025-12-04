Pam opisyal nang milingkod isip chairperson sa RDC 7

Pormal na nga nilingkod sa katungdanan si Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro isip chairperson sa Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC) 7 atol sa meeting sa Kapitolyo sa Huwebes, Disyembre 4, 2025.

Ang konseho gilangkuban sa mga mayor sa Sugbo ug Bohol lakip ang mga regional director sa national agencies.

Lakip sa seremonyas ang pag-turn over ni Outgoing Chairman ug Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado sa RDC flag ngadto ni Baricuatro.

Subay niini, gipasalamatan ni Aumentado ang RDC sa pagsalig nga gihatag sa mga miyembro ngadto kaniya sulod sa tulo ka tuig.

“As I pass on the torch, I am confident the Council is in capable hands. Governor Pam Baricuatro and the other RDC officials will lead our council to even greater heights and achieve our shared vision for SugBohol!” matod ni Aumentado sa Huwebes.

Si Aumentado nangulo sab sa pagpanumpa ni Baricuatro kinsa nipadayag sa iyang kadasig ug tinguha nga mahimong hapsay ug maghiusa ang tibuok RDC ubos sa iyang pamunoan.

“In the next three years, my focus as RDC Chairperson will be on promoting robust infrastructure, inclusive economic growth, and resilient health systems,” matod ni Baricuatro.

“These priorities reflect our regional needs and our shared aspirations for a more connected, resilient, and inclusive region,” dugang niya.

Ang RDC usa sa labaw nga policy-making body sa rehiyon diin balansehon ang mga gilantaw na development sa local ug national.

Sa nasayran, ang maong grupo usab ang gitahasan nga mosusi sa mayoriya sa mga proyekto, maghan-ay sa mga palisiya sa matag lokalidad ug national agencies, pag-mobilize sa resources, ug pag-monitor sa pagpatuman niini aron maresolbar ang mga hagit ug kakulian. / ANV