Pam wala pa makasumiter sa proposed 2026 budget

Nilapas na og duha ka mga semana gikan sa deadline sa pagsumiter apan wala pa makadawat ang Cebu Provincial Board (PB) sa gisugyot nga P11.9-billion budget sa Kapitolyo para sa 2026.

Si Cebu 4th District Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez, chairman sa Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance, nikompirmar sa usa ka message interview sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 31, 2025, nga ang executive branch wala pa nagpadala sa dokumento sa budget ngadto sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP).

“As of last I checked with the agenda set for Monday’s session, wala pa’y word on the 2026 budget. And as of the moment, no document has been received to this date, October 31,” matod ni Martinez.

Gitataw ni Martinez nga niadto pang Oktubre 16 ang deadline sa pagsumiter sa gisugyot nga annual budget.

“Yes, based on record sa SP Secretary, wala pa’y na-receive,” tubag ni Martinez kon aduna na ba’y opisyal nga nadawat ang SP bisan unsa nga 2026 budget proposal.

“Its delayed submission has already run us too close to the deadline in passing the budget for next year. The SP has yet to conduct deliberations with the proposals from the various departments of the Provincial Government. It will start with the Committee which will then present its recommendation to the SP. Then it has to pass through 2nd and 3rd final reading,” dugang ni Martinez.

Asoy ni Martinez nga ang Section 318, RA 7160 Local Government Code naglatid: “The local chief executive shall prepare and submit the executive budget to the Sanggunian concerned not later than the 16th of October of the current fiscal year.”

Gitataw ni Martinez nga base sa balaod, kinahanglan tukion ang proseso niini isip tipik sa isip lehislasyon.

Kon makasumiter na ang local chief executive sa annual budget ngadto sa SP, aduna pa ba kaha’y igong panaghon alang sa deliberasyon ug presentansyon kabahin niini?

“That I cannot say. First time pa man gud ni nahitabo in my years as a Board member. Diha ra ta mahibaw when they submit it to the Sanguniang. For now all we can really do is wait,” pasabot ni Martinez.

Sa usa ka message interview, gipasabot ni Cebu Province Public Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong ang rason sa pagkalangan.

“The consultation with the accredited CSOs and various sectoral boards needed a longer period to make sure the budget Gov proposes is truly the People’s budget. The process will be completed next week with the People’s budget 2026 submitted to the PB,” batbat ni Orong.

Sa usa ka report sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Agosto 27, gipahibalo ni Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ang iyang sugyot alang sa usa ka P11.9-billion budget alang sa 2026, nagpakita sa aktuwal nga kapasidad sa kita sa probinsya ug sa iyang pasalig nga ang iyang pag-budget nagbase sa reyalidad.

Ang gisugyot nga kantidad menos sa katunga sa approved budget karong tuiga nga P25-billion, nga kaniadto gihulagway ni Baricuatro nga “bloated” aron makita nga makapahingangha bisan pa sa kapakyasan sa Kapitolyo sa pagkab-ot sa mga target niini sa kita. / CDF