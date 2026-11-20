Nag-atubang og kaso’ng criminal ang amahan sa Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle nga si Thomas Markle Sr. sa reklamo’ng nagkupot ug giingo’ng nagpakatap og mga child sexual abuse or exploitation material.

Gibutyag ni Brigadier General Allen Rae Co, spokesperson sa kapulisan atol sa press conference niadtong Nobiyembre 18, 2026, nga ang Women and Children Protection Center-Visayas Field Unit ang pormal nga nisang-at sa reklamo batok ni Markle sa Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office niadtong Nobiyembre 16.

Ang maong mga kaso naglangkob sa kalapasan sa Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (Osaec) ug Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

“Suffice it to say that we found materials that will support the case that has been filed. There are strong indicators that those materials were his; but of course, it will be up to the court to decide,” matod pa ni Co.

Gisubay sab sa mga imbestigador og diin gikan ug nanag-iya sa mga nasakmit o gitugyan nga mga gamit, lakip na ang hard drive ug cellphone.

Si Markle nasikop sa Flori­da, USA niadtong Nobiyembre 6 sa lahi nga reklamo nga nahitabo sa Amerika nga mao sab ang pasangil nga adunay mga child sexual abuse materials ug mga litrato nga makita nga mga menor de edad ang anaa sa mga picture.

“Sick lies,” tubag ni Markle nga nahinabi sa British publication nga Daily Mail. / TPM/SunStar Philippines