Parañaque ‘scam hub’ gironda, 99 nasikop

Nikabat sa 99 ka mga tawo ang nasikop sa mga awtoridad atol sa pagronda sa giingong "scam hub" sa dakbayan sa Parañaque niadtong Huwebes sa buntag, Agusto 22, 2024.

Kini ang gipahibalo ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez.

Matod ni Nartatez, ang mga operatiba sa NCRPO ni-serve og search warrant sa usa ka building sa eskina sa dalan San Pedro ug J. Maceda mga alas 2 sa kaadlawon nga miresulta sa pagkasikop sa 99 ka mga indibidwal lakip ang giingong tag-iya, manager, ug supervisor sa kompanya.

Gawas sa tulo ka opisyal sa kompanya, 53 ka mga langyaw ang nasikop lakip ang 48 ka Chinese, duha gikan sa Myanmar, usa ka Malaysian, usa ka Indonesian, ug usa ka Vietnamese, uban sa kinatibuk-an nga 32 ka mga Filipino.

Dugang ni Nartatez nga naaghat ang operasyon sa usa ka intelligence report nga nagpakita nga usa ka establisemento sa Baclaran ang nalambigit sa pagpamuhunan sa cryptocurrency ug mga love scam nga nagtakuban sa usa ka lisensyadong Pogo.

"Investigation disclosed that the company utilizes their CSRs (customer service representatives) in fraudulently portraying a character such as a wealthy model who would entice prospect victims to invest in the manipulated cryptocurrency exchange/trading platform, with fraudulent intent," matod ni Nartatez.

"While conducting inquiries to them, the Filipino nationals manifested that they (CSRs) were forced to work as scammer, while the models were being forced to dress in a seductive manner and perform lascivious conduct which the CSRs will portray in order to lure their prospect victim," dugang niini.

Kasong kalapasan sa Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 ug Securities Regulations Code of the Philippines ang ipasaka batok sa mga dinakpan. / TPM / SunStar Philippines