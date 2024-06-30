PascualLab misuporta sa kawsa sa World Vision

Ang mga boluntaryo sa PascualLab ug sponsors ningdala sa mga tinun-an sa elementar­ya ug high school sa paglibot sa PascualLab’s Quality Assurance, Warehouse, and Production.

Si Higinio “Jun” Porte, SVP and Chief Manufacturing Officer sa kompaniya, nipadayag sa iyang kalipay sa pagbisita sa mga batan-on.

Samtang, si World Vision Interim National Director Jun Godornes nipaambit, “Our long years of partnership with PascualLab has significantly helped improve the well-being of the most vulnerable children..”

Si Major Donor Engagement Specialist Monseratt Luna nagkanayon nga “Thank you for not just allowing but providing the lens for these children to see the world in your perspective, enabling them to be educated in the field of pharmaceuticals and the impact it has on impro­ving lives.” / PR