Pasidaan sa mga turista sa Moalboal

Nipagawas og hugot nga pahimangno si Moalboal Ma­yor Inocentes Cabaron ngadto sa mga turista sa maong habagatang lungsod, ilabina sa mga kinabuhi sa tubig.

“We will not tolerate actions such as this,” matod ni Caba­ron human nigawas ang vi­deo online sa Lunes, Marso 11, 2024, nga nagpakita sa usa ka babayeng turista nga mihikap sa pawikan samtang nag-snorkeling sa Panagsama Beach, usa sa mga nag-unang tourist attraction sa Moalboal.

Ang video nagpakabana sa mga netizen. Nakakuha kini og 3.4 million views base sa 8:00 sa gabii sa Biyernes, Marso 15.

“Shoutout to the woman who can’t understand simple instructions. She’s been told numerous times that it’s ‘prohibited’ to touch the turtles. Not only did she touch them, she even pushed them,” sumala sa uploader ubos sa TikTok handle “HomeWorkoutBasic.”

Ang insidente gikatahong nahitabo niadtong Sabado, Marso 9.

“What happened to this woman? She’s not following the rules! She knows that touching sea turtles is not allowed,” sumala sa Facebook user nga ni-share sa SunStar Cebu post bahin niini.

Ang mga opisyal sa Moalboal nipagawas na og pahinumdom sa publiko sa Miyerkules, Marso 13, bahin sa kamahinungdanon sa pagrespeto sa mga mananap sa dagat ug paglikay sa bisan unsang kalihokan nga makadaot kanila.

Si Cabaron nipadayag og kasagmuyo nga nag-ingon nga ang mga turista gihatagan og bug-os nga briefing sa saktong pamatasan sa dili pa moapil sa bisan unsang kalihokan.

“They are told not to touch the marine life because we have a local ordinance that [protects] them. It is disappointing that despite the briefing and regular reminders, incidents like this happen,” matod ni Cabaron.

Gipasabot sa mayor nga adunay gipatuman nga local ordinance nga gitumong sa pagpanalipod sa marine life, ug ang madakpan nga maka­lapas sa maong ordinansa pamultahon og P2,500.

Ang ordinansa nga nag-ulohan og “Institutionalizing and regulating the conduct of snorkeling and island hopping activities within the Pescador Island, marine protected areas, and other coastal areas within the municipal waters, and the establishment of the environmental user’s fee system” gipasar niadtong Sept. 2021.

Gipangita karon sa mga opisyal sa Moalboal ang turista ug ang iyang local guide nga nakita sa video.

“We treasure and protect our marine life because as a tourist town, it is a major factor in our economy. We will not tolerate actions such as this and we will ensure that the individual will be fined to discourage similar reckless actions,” dugang ni Cabaron. (Claudine Flores)