Paul George gihangop sa 76ers fans

Ang forward nga si Paul George mihimo sa iyang debut ug gisugat kini sa ma­kabungog nga reaksiyon sa mga fan sa Philadel­phia 76ers kagahapon, Oktu­bre 12 (PH time), sa Natio­nal Basketball Association (NBA) preseason game.

Si George mibuhat og 23 puntos, unom ka rebounds, duha ka assists ug usa ka steal gikan sa 8-of-15 shooting.

Ang nine-time All-Star midu­wa og 26 minutos sa preseason game.

Bisan napilde ang 76ers batok Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-121, didto sa Wells Fargo Arena, nindot ang nakuha nga reaksiyon ni George gikan sa 76ers fans. "I don’t think people realize just how big of a deal it is that the Sixers replaced Tobias Harris with Paul George," matod sa netizen.

"Paul George’s game is sooooo smooth. I could legit watch this all day,” dugang pa sa usa pa ka netizen. / RSC