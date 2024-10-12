Paul George gihangop sa 76ers fans

Ang forward nga si Paul George mihimo sa iyang debut ug gisugat kini sa makabungog nga reaksiyon sa mga fan sa Philadelphia 76ers kagahapon, Oktubre 12 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason game.
Si George mibuhat og 23 puntos, unom ka rebounds, duha ka assists ug usa ka steal gikan sa 8-of-15 shooting.
Ang nine-time All-Star miduwa og 26 minutos sa preseason game.
Bisan napilde ang 76ers batok Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-121, didto sa Wells Fargo Arena, nindot ang nakuha nga reaksiyon ni George gikan sa 76ers fans. "I don’t think people realize just how big of a deal it is that the Sixers replaced Tobias Harris with Paul George," matod sa netizen.
"Paul George’s game is sooooo smooth. I could legit watch this all day,” dugang pa sa usa pa ka netizen. / RSC