PCG migbarog sa Escoda Shoal isip Philippine EEZ

Ang tagapamaba sa Philip­pine Coast Guard (PCG) alang sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) nga si Commodore Jay Tarriela nagbarog nga ang Escoda Shoal anaa sulod sa exclusive economic zone (EEZ) sa Pilipinas.

"Escoda Shoal is located within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award. Our Philippine Coast Guard vessels have the right to operate within the lagoon of Escoda Shoal for as long as necessary, without requiring permission from any other country," matod ni Tarriela.

Iya kining gipahayag human sa Chinese Foreign Ministry nga misumiter og formal nga protesta bahin sa presensya sa barko sa PCG nga BRP Teresa Magbanua sa Escoda Shoal, nga ilang giingon nga seryusong nakalapas sa soberanya sa China, nakalapas sa Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), ug naghulga sa kalinaw ug kalig-on sa South China Sea.

Ang China niingon sa Pilipinas nga hunongon ang pag-deploy sa mga barko sa maong dapit nga ilang giila nga sakop sa ilang teritoryo ug mga katungod sa dagat.

Sa tubag, si Tarriela niingon nga ang China kinahanglan mohunong sa pagtumaw sa 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, kay sila mismo wala mituman o misunod bisan usa ka probisyon sa maong deklarasyon.

"As far as the region is concerned, it is only Beijing that constantly violates this declaration. They have been deploying their large Coast Guard vessels there, complemented by their numerous Chinese Maritime Militia. Additionally, they have deployed their naval assets in Escoda Shoal, and these actions undermine stability in these waters and contribute to escalating tensions," matod ni Tarriela.

"Moreover, the Philippine Coast Guard has deployed there not to provoke or escalate tensions; rather, it aims to protect and safeguard our sovereign rights over these waters, particularly against illegal poachers engaged in IUUF and activities that damage our marine environment," dugang niya.

Ang PCG nagdeploy sa ilang BRP Teresa Magbanua sa shoal niadtong Abril human sa gi-report nga reclamation activities sa China sa maong lugar. / TPM / SunStar Philippines