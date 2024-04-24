PCO wala manginlabot sa video ni Marcoskay gama kini sa AI

Ang Presidential Communications Office (PCO) namahayag nga ang usa ka viral video content diin nagpakita nga si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mimando sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa paglihok batok sa usa ka partikular nga langyaw nga nasod gimaniobra pinaagi sa paggamit sa generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang PCO niingon nga si Marcos wala gyud mag-isyu sa maong direktiba.

“The audio deepfake attempts to make it appear as if the President has directed our Armed Forces of the Philippines to act against a particular foreign country. No such directive exists nor has been made. Deepfakes are an advanced form of digital content manipulation through the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI),” matod niini.

Giinsister sa PCO nga aktibo kini nga naghimo og mga lakang aron mapugngan ang fake news, sayop nga impormasyon, ug disinformation.

Giingon niini nga nakigtambayayong sila sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National Security Council (NSC), National Cybersecurity Inter-Agency Committee (NCIAC), ug mga hingtungdan nga mga stakeholder sa pribadong sektor aron aktibong matubag ang pagdagsang ug malisyuso nga paggamit sa video ug audio deepfakes ug uban pang generative AI content.

“We ask everyone to be proactive in exposing and fighting against misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. Let us remain and be more mindful and responsible of the content we choose to share in our shared digital spaces,” matod sa PCO.