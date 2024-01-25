PCSO: Lotto lisod, di matikas

Ang general manager sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) nga si Mel Robles niinsister sa Huwebes, Enero 25, 2024, nga ang resulta sa mga dula sa lotto dili gayod mamaniobra tungod sa mga proteksyon sa sistema.

Gipasalig ni Robles sa gihimo’ng inquiry sa Senate Committee on Games and Amusement nga gipangulohan ni committee chairman Senator Raffy Tulfo bahin sa integridad sa mga dula sa PCSO lotto.

“We would like to assure you that you can never manipulate it kaya nga po allowed kami mag-bet even I can bet because it is beyond me, even if we wanted to, with the system that we have we cannot (manipulate),” siya niingon.

“Kung mamanipulahin yan at kaya naming manipulahin yan, I don’t think you would have to bet more kasi kung ang premise natin mamamanipulate, I think just P20 will be enough,” dugang niya.

Gilusad ni Tulfo ang imbestigasyon human ang nag-inusarang mananaug nakadaog sa Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize nga nagkantidad og P640,654,817.60 niadtong Enero 16, duha ka semana human ang nag-inusarang bettor nakadaog sa P571 milyunes nga jackpot sa Ultra Lotto 6/58, ang pinakadakong jackpot prize niadtong 2023./TPM sa SunStar Philippines