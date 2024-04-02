PDEA: Dokumento sa anti-drug op batok kang Marcos di gikan sa amoa

Gisalikway sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang mga operational documents nga mikatap karon sa social media nga nagpakita kang Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. nga usa sa mga target sa anti-drug operation niadtong 2012.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang PDEA nagkanayon nga ang maong mga dokumento wala sa ilang Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System (Pormis).

“PDEA ran a check through its Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System or Pormis and found that no such operation was logged on said date,” matod niini.

“A critical feature of Pormis is that one cannot insert or tamper with recorded operations. All pre-operation documents are serialized and recorded in this database. This ensures the system’s integrity and negates any doubt on the data the system contains,” kini nidugang.

Gipasidan-an sa ahensya ang publiko nga mag-amping sa pagtuo sa ingon nga “peke nga balita,” ingon nga ang mga dokumento mahimo’ng mabuhat pinaagi sa artificial intelligence.

Ang mga dokumento naglakip sa Authority to Operate ug Pre-Operation Report, nga pareho’ng pinetsahan og Marso 11, 2012 nga giingong giisyu sa PDEA. Lakip si Marcos sa mga target sama sa nalatid sa pre-operation report kauban ang pipila ka wala mailhi nga mga grupo sa lalaki ug babaye nga mga grupo.

Nalatid sa dokumento nga adunay impormasyon nga ang target nga mga personalidad “frequently using illegal drugs” sulod sa condominium unit sa Makati City.