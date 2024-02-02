Peb. 12 National Voter’s Day

Sa tinguha nga madugangan ang interes nga mahimong rehistradong botante, gideklarar sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang Pebrero 12, 2024 isip “National Voter’s Day.”

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Comelec Chairman George Garcia niingon nga gusto nila nga makuha ang interes gikan sa publiko sa panginahanglan nga mahimong rehistrado nga mga botante sa dili pa ang Mayo 2025 nga nasyonal ug lokal nga piniliay.“All Comelec offices nationwide will have various activities on February 12, 2024 to entertain the registrants, pique the interest of their constituents to encourage them to register, and spread awareness about voter registration,” matod ni Garcia.

“Comelec made this declaration of National Voter’s Day to emphasize the importance of being a registered voter and explain the processes of registration and elections to the Filipino people,” dugang niya.

Isip regalo sa mga botante nga Pilipino, ang hepe sa Comelec niingon nga dili na sila maningil og P75 alang sa Voter’s Certification sugod sa Pebrero 12.

Ang Voter’s Certification usa ka dokumento nga magsilbing temporary voter’s ID card nga gihangyo sa rehistradong botante.

“The issuance of Voter’s Certification in all offices of the Election Officers, Comelec National Central File Division, and Comelec Office for Overseas Voting will be free of charge starting February 12, 2024,” matod ni Garcia.

“For registered voters, who belong to the vulnerable sectors, including senior citizens, persons with disability, persons deprived of liberty, indigenous peoples, and members of the indigenous cultural communities, the issuance of Voter Certification will still remain free of charge with all fees waived,” dugang niya.

Mahinumdoman, ang Pebrero 12, 2024 nagtimaan sa pagsugod sa panahon sa pagparehistro sa mga botante alang sa Mayo 2025 nga eleksyon. Ang rehistrasyon molungtad hangtod sa Septiyembre 30, 2024.

Ang Comelec nagkanayon nga ang voter registration ipahigayon sa tanang Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs), ingon man sa mga barangay, malls, national government offices and agencies, eskwelahan ug unibersidad, ug uban pang publiko/pribado nga mga establisemento. / HDT sa SunStar Philippines