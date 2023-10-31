Pelicans gitiklo sa mga tres ni Curry

Nagpauwan og three-point shots si Stephen Curry aron agakon ang Golden State Warriors sa dakong kadaugan batok sa host New Or­leans Pelicans, 130-102, ning Martes, Oktubre 31, 2023 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang two-time MVP nagpakatap og 42 puntos lakip na niini ang pito ka three-point shots aron pangulohan ang kadaugan nga nag-inat sa rekord sa Warriors ngadto sa 3-1.

Kadaghanan sa mga dumadapig sa Pelicans, nga naghuwat og kapin sa duha ka mga tuig nga makaduwa si Curry sa ilang tugkaran, nalingaw sa gipakita sa all-time three-point leader bisan sa kaalutan sa ilang gilabanang puwersa.

Molanog ang “oooohs” sa mga dumadapig sa Pelicans hilabi na sa taas og distansya nga mga tres ni Curry.

“When the game kind of turns up like that and the home crowd enjoys the entertainment value and good basketball and the show, I feed off of it because love playing basketball and being in that environment,” matod ni Curry.

“But it’s not like any type of message. Just hooping.”

Si Chris Paul, kinsa niamot og 13 puntos sa kadaugan, maoy nangulo sa 13-1 run sa hinapos nga bahin sa 3rd quarter nga maoy naghatag sa Warriors og 98-78 nga labaw.

Wala na nakabangon pagbalik ang Pelicans human niini.

“It’s incredible to bring Chris Paul off the bench as your back-up point guard,” asoy ni Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“He’s still playing at an incredibly high level. It changes everything when you can start a game off with Steph Curry and then bring Chris with a great second unit into the game.”

Ang Pelicans, nga ningsuka­rap sa 2-1 nga rekord, gipangulohan nila ni Zion Williamson ug CJ McCollum pinaagi sa ilang 19 puntos matag usa.