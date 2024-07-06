Perkins: LeBron ug Lakers wa magkasinabot

Kon ang former teammate ni LeBron James nga si Kendrick Perkins ang pasultion, dunay managlahi nga tumong sila si James ug ang Lakers management.

Gistorya kini ni Perkins sa programa nga ESPN’s First Take human mipirma si James sa two-year $104 million max deal sa Lakers.

“To me, it seems like they’re on two different pages. When it comes down to LeBron, the reason he wanted to take a pay cut is for the simple fact that he wants to win now at a high level. Every single time he steps on the floor, LeBron James is thinking about championships,” batbat niini.

Matod ni Perkins nga si James naghuna-huna sa karon nga resulta samtang si Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka naglantaw sa long term plan sa franchise.

Gihatagan na og pabor sa Lakers management si James human gi-draft ang iyang anak nga si Bronny sa 55th pick sa NBA Draft.

Nisaad pud si James nga modawat og paycut apan wa kini mahitabo. / RSC