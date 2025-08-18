PH Gilas lineup mausab

Gipabuhagay na man tuod daan ni national coach Tim Cone nga wala’y mayori­hiyang kausaban nga mahitabo sa puwersa sa Gilas Pilipinas apan iyang gitataw nga abli siya sa posibilidad nga adunay pipila ka mga magduduwa nga masal-ot.

Gipanghinganlan ni Cone sila si Quentin Millora-Brown, Ange Kouame, Rhenz Abando, Zavier Lucero, RJ Abarrientos, ug Troy Rosario nga posibleng kuhaon alang sa kampanya sa Gilas sa umaabot.

“These guys, they’re uppermost in our minds and we’re looking at others. But bottom line is we couldn’t get that done before the FIBA Asia,” matod ni Cone sa interbyu sa Power Play nga napatik sa www.spin.ph.

Giangkon ni Cone nga adu­nay posibilidad nga adunay makuha sa iyang gipanghinganlan aron masukip sa puwersa sa Gilas.

“There could be one or two more. But the idea is that the program started with an idea of continuity,” pasabot ni Cone.

Sila si Abando, Lucero, Abarrientos, ug Rosario nahilakip sa taastaas nga listahan sa Gilas pool alang sa Asaia Cup samtang si Kouame nalista isip naturalized player.

Sila ra si Abarrientos ug Rosario ang nakaapil sa training camp sa Gilas niadtong higayuna samtang sila si Abando, Lucero, ug Koaume apan aduna kini nahiunang mga obligasyon.

“We wanted Ange Kouame to come and join us in this last Asia Cup in terms of just being with the team and practice with us, but he went on to the Strong Group and played in the Jones Cup, so he wasn’t available to us,” asoy ni Cone.

“Same thing happened with Rhenz Abando. We wanted to bring Rhenz in to work with us along with RJ and Troy. We also wanted Lucero as well, but Lucero went to the States and his papers weren’t ready.”

Labing seguro, si Millora-Brown, kinsa usa ka 6'10" Fil-Am, maoy usa sa madugang sa puwersa sa Gilas hilabi na kay nakakuha na kini og pagtugot sa FIBA nga makaduwa sa Gilas isip local player. Apan nahitabo lang kini pagkahuman sa kampanya sa Gilas sa FIBA Asia Cup.

“Imagine if we could have had him in the Asia Cup. It would have been awesome. He would have already have had his feet wet.”/ ESL