PH nanawagan sa China nga tangtangon ang video nga nagtawag sa mga Pinoy og ‘unggoy’

Hugot nga gikondena sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) niadtong Huwebes sa gabii, Hulyo 16, 2026, ang pagmantala sa state-run nga China Daily sa mga video ug editorial cartoon nga gihimo gamit ang AI mahitungod sa 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, diin gihulagway ang mga Pilipino isip mga unggoy.

“As a Chinese state-run media outlet, China Daily’s conduct goes beyond legitimate political debate and employs blatantly demeaning, dehumanizing, and racist depictions of Filipinos,” matod sa DFA.

“The Philippines has consistently rejected false narratives and distortions regarding the Arbitral Award and the Philippines lawful positions in the South China Sea. But we draw a firm line at the depiction of Filipinos as monkeys in the 10 July 2026 video, which is deeply offensive, distressing, and unacceptable,” dugang niini.

Matod sa DFA, ang panagsumpaki sa legal ug politikanhong mga isyu “dili rason aron mogamit og ngil-ad nga mga hulagway nga walay lawak sa matinahurong pagbayloay og opinyon sa usa ka responsable nga nasod.”

“Such imagery and misinformation only serve to widen the distrust between the Philippines and China,” ang DFA niingon.

“The Philippines demands that the offensive material be taken down, calls for the immediate cessation of such irresponsible content, and urges China to uphold dignity, respect, and truth in public discourse,” dugang niini.

Sa usa ka hiniusang pamahayag niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 17, 2026, sila si House of Representatives Deputy Speakers Paolo Ortega ug Jay Khonghun, uban kanila ni Deputy Majority Leaders

Ernix Dionisio Jr. sa Manila ug Zia Alonto Adiong sa Lanao del Sur, nagkanayon nga ang paghulagway sa mga Pilipino isip mga unggoy dili lang basta makainsulto, kondili “usa ka laksot ug rasistang pag-atake nga nagpadayag sa moral nga pagkabangkaruta ug intelektwal nga pagkadesperado sa makinarya sa propaganda sa Beijing.

Kini maoy binuhatan sa usa ka tigpanghasi nga nahutdan na og legal nga argumento ug nidangop na lang sa pagkamapihigon (bigotry).”

“This latest incident follows a clear pattern: China first illegally claims vast areas of the South China Sea that belong to the Philippines under international law. When lawfully rebuked, it now resorts to mockery and racist caricature,” sila miingon.

Gipahayag sa mga magbabalaod ang ilang bug-os nga suporta sa lig-on nga baroganan nga gipagawas sa Department of National Defense ug sa DFA.

Ilang gipunting nga ang 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award usa ka pinal ug legal nga nagbugkos nga desisyon (legally binding decision) nga nagkumpirma sa soberanong katungod ug maritime

entitlements sa Pilipinas. / PNA