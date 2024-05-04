Pharma firm imbestigahon labot sa ‘insentibo, perks’

Taliwala sa kontrobersiya nga naglibot sa giingong unethical practices nga naglambigit sa usa ka pharmaceutical firm ug ubay-ubay nga mga doktor, ang Department of Health (DOH) ug Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mangunay sa pag-imbestigar uban sa ubang hingtungdan nga stakeholders.

Sa hiniusang pamahayag, ang DOH ug FDA nipahibalo sa pagporma sa Joint Committee for Investigation (JCI), nga gilangkuban usab sa Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)-Board of Medicine, ug Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). .

“The JCI will help reduce redundancy and expedite due process requirements regarding the many allegations aired at the Senate hearing, thus ensuring that the integrity of the medical profession is protected while holding accountable those found to have violated pertinent laws, rules, and regulations,” matod sa DOH ug FDA.

Matod pa nila nga ang pagporma sa JCI resulta sa usa ka coordination meeting uban sa regulatory ug professional bodies nga adunay hurisdiksyon ug concern.

Ang coordination meeting gitambungan usab sa Philippine Medical Association (PMA), Philippine Hospital Association (PHA), ug Philippine Pharmacists Association (PPhA).

“The JCI will also be seeking inputs and comments from these professional bodies,” matod sa DOH ug FDA.

Ang duha ka mga ahensya sa gobyerno nihangyo sa publiko nga motabang sa gipahigayon nga imbestigasyon.

“All, who may have information that may help the investigation, are encouraged to contact the FDA Field Regulatory Operations Office (Froo),” matod sa DOH ug FDA.

Sa sayo pa, ang Bell-Kenz Pharma, Inc. giila nga pharmaceutical firm nga giingong nanghatag og maluhong mga insentibo ug mga benepisyo sa mga doktor bugti sa pagreseta sa ilang mga pasyente sa ilang kaugalingong medikal nga brand.

Sa usa ka pakisusi sa Senado, ang Bell-Kenz Pharma Chief Executive Officer nga si Luis Raymond Go niangkon nga nanghatag og “insentibo” ug “perks” sa mga doktor, nga naglakip sa ilang brand sa generic nga mga reseta alang sa ilang mga pasyente.