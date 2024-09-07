PhilHealth mihangyo sa publiko og pasensya

Subay sa ilahang pasalig sa Kongreso, mihangyo karon ang Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) og pasensya sa publiko kabahin sa bag-ong benefit package sa ahensiya.

Sa iyang pamahayag si PhilHealth President ug Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma mihangyo nga huwaton sa publiko ang gipaabot nga pagpalapad sa mga benepisyo sa PhilHealth.

“We hear the concerns of our kababayans about the high cost of medical treatment. We see and feel this in our interviews with patients. We are expediting the improvement of benefits,” matod ni Ledesma.

Dugang ni Ledesma nga mangayo sila og gamay nga pagsabot karon sa publiko tungod kay wala pa nila mapahimutang ang mga kausaban sa bag-ong mga benipisyo.

“We ask for a little understanding from our kababayans. Our team is working tirelessly to ensure that patients feel the care of our national health insurance system.”

Subay sa ilahang plano nga palapdan pa ang mga benipisyo, maglakip kini sa chemotheraphy sa lung, liver, cervical, ug prostate cancers.

Lakip usab ang emergency care, open-heart surgeries, ischemic heart disease, cataract extractions, peritoneal dialysis, post-kidney transplant care, ug severe dengue treatment.

“PhilHealth will cover a substantial portion of the medical costs, especially in hospital ward accommodations, whether in public or private facilities,” matod ni Ledesma.

Daw sa dili pa matapos karong tuiga ipatuman ang pagpalapad sa mga benepisyo sa PhilHealth.