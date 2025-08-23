PhilHealth nanawagan sa mga botika nga mag-Gamot provider

Giawhag karon sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) ang tanang lisensyadong botika nga moapil sa ilang Gamot program, o Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment, usa ka adlaw human nagsugod ang programa niadtong Huwebes, Agusto 21, 2025.

Sa Advisory No. 2025-0049, giawhag sa PhilHealth ang mga botika nga magsilbing implementing arm alang sa packages nga benepisyo sa tambal.

“All FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-licensed retail pharmacies are advised to become accredited as PhilHealth Gamot providers,” matod sa PhilHealth.

Ang programa sa PhilHealth Gamot naghimo sa 75 ka matang sa tambal nga libre sa mga benepisyaryo sa PhilHealth.

Ang benefit package naghatag og tinuig nga limit nga P20,000 matag benepisyaryo.

Ang health insurer sa gobyerno nagkanayon nga ang mga interesadong botika mahimong mosumiter og accreditation requirements ngadto sa PhilHealth Regional Office (PRO) sa ilang lugar.

Ang mga kinahanglanon naglakip sa Checklist of Documentary Requirements para sa Gamot Facility (Annex A), Provider Data Record para sa Health Facility/Pharmacy, Notarized Performance Commitment para sa Health Facility, updated nga kopya sa FDA License to Operate (LTO) isip retailer, Certification of Availability of GAMOT (Annex B), Certification of the Compliance sa IT Requirements. (GIS).

“For additional questions and concerns regarding becoming an accredited Gamot provider, please reach out to your respective PhilHealth Regional Office,” dugang sa PhilHealth. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines