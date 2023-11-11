Philhealth sa hospitals: Nganong way discount?

Gipasidan-an sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) ang tanang accredited health facility sa tibuok nasod sa Sabado, Nobiyembre 11, 2023, bahin sa ilang kapakyas sa pag-deduct sa mandatory discounts sa mga senior citizens (SCs) o persons with disabilities (PWDs) sa ilang total hospital bill.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang Presidente ug Chief Executive Officer sa PhilHealth nga si Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. ni­ingon nga ang tanan nga mga pasilidad nga medikal kinahanglan nga mosigurado nga mo-deduct sa tanan nga mga statutory nga diskwento alang sa mga SC ug PWD sa dili pa sila ma-discharge.

“We have to give whatever the law mandates. This is our responsibility to our members, to ensure that their senior citizen or PWD privileges, whichever is applicable, are properly deducted from their hospital bills,” matod ni Ledesma.

“Health facilities that fail to deduct these privileges may face penalties and sanctions, including fines and even suspension or revocation of accreditation,” dugang niya.

Matod pa ni Ledesma nga ilang giluwatan ang maong pasidaan human nakadawat ang PhilHealth og mga taho nga ubay-ubay nga health facilities ang napakyas sa pag-deduct sa mga senior citizen o PWD sa diskwento sa ilang bayrunon.

I-REPORT

Sa laing bahin, ang kadagkoan sa PhilHealth nipahinumdom sa mga persons with disabilities (PWDs) ug senior citizens (SCs) nga i-report ang susamang insidente sa wala pag-deduct sa maong mga pribilehiyo ngadto sa Office for Senior Citizens Affairs, National Council for Disability Affairs, o PhilHealth.

“Members and concerned citizens should immediately report instances of non-deduction of these privileges,” matod niya.

“We must insist on these privileges as they have been set by relevant laws,” dugang ni Ledesma.

Ang maong mga diskwento gimando ubos sa Republic Act No. 9994 o ang Expanded Senior Citizens Act, ingon man sa Republic Act No. 10754 o ang Expanded Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability Act.