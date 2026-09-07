Philippine flag sa Kapitolyo naka half-mast

Naka half-mast ang bandila sa Cebu Provincial Capitol sa Lunes, Septiyembre 7, 2026, subay sa mando ni Governor Pamela Baricuatro agi og pagtahod sa nitaliwan nga National Artist for Literature Dr. Resil Mojares.

Ang maong lakang pinasubay sa Executive Order (EO) No. 49 nga giluwatan ni Baricuatro sa Lunes.

Si Mojares nga namatay niadtong Sabado, giila tungod sa iyang contribution sa Literature dili lang sa Sugbo apan sa tibuok nasod.

“Dr. Mojares brought great honor to Cebu. Through his writings, he helped preserve and tell our history, our identity, and our stories—not only for Cebuanos, but for the entire nation and the world. Cebu will forever be proud to call him one of our own,” saysay sa EO. / ANV