Phivolcs miluwat og laing pasidaan sa Kanlaon Volcano

Niluwat og laing pasidaan ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bahin sa ilang gihulagway nga dunay “increased chances of eruptive activity” sa Kanlaon Volcano.

Sa advisory niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 15, 2024, ang Phivolcs niingon nga nakatala kini og pagsaka sa pagburot sa edifice o kilid sa bukid sa Kanlaon.

“Kanlaon has been undergoing slow but sustained inflation or swelling since 2022 based on continuous GPS and electronic tilt measurements, indicating a long-term pressurization within the volcano,” sumala sa Phivolcs.

“Considering that volcanic earthquake activity and elevated volcanic SO emission persists, the latest changes in ground deformation parameters could further indicate that magmatic intrusion beneath the edifice may be taking place, warning of increased chances of eruptive activity taking place,” dason sa Phivolcs.

Ang Kanlaon nagpabilin ubos sa Alert Level 2 human sa pagbuto niini niadtong Hunyo 3, 2024.

Kini nagpasabot nga dunay kasamtangan nga dunay mabaw nga proseso sa lihok sa magmatic nga “could eventually lead to explosive eruption or even hazardous magmatic eruption at the summit crater.”

Gipahinumdoman sa ahensya ang publiko nga magmabinantayon ug likayan ang upat ka kilometro nga radius sa permanent danger zone sa bulkan.

Gitambagan usab niini ang mga eroplano nga likayan ang paglupad duol sa bulkan tungod kay peligruso ang mga ash ballistic fragment gikan sa kalit unya nga pagbuto sa bulkan. / TPM / SunStar Philippines