PHL olympians hatagan daan og insentibo

Makadawat nang daan og in­sentibo ang mga representan­te sa Pilipinas alang sa 2024 Paris Olympics sa dili pa ang aktuwal nga kompetisyon.

Mao kini ang gibutyag ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann.

Ang maong insentibo nga bahinon sa Filipino Olympians gikan sa mga senador sa nasod.

“Twenty-three million is only from Senator Risa Hontiveros then Senator Bong Go has a figure already. May additio­nal siya,” matod ni Bachmann nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

‘There’s also additional from other senators direct to the athletes already na pinasa lang sa PSC and I just signed a cheque siguro mga P30 plus millions.”

Sa kasamtangan, 15 ka Pinoy nga mga atleta ang naka-qualify na sa Paris Games. / ESL