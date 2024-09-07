Phoenix giduslitan sa Ginebra

Nagtambayayong ang beteranong si Japeth Aguilar ug ang import nga si Justin Brownlee aron aswaton ang Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings batok Phoenix Fuel Masters, 110-101, sa 49th Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup, Biyernes sa gabie, Septiyembre 6, sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Ang bigman nga si Aguilar mipabuhagay og 31 puntos nga maoy usa sa pinakanindot nga offensive game sa iyang career, samtang si Browlee mipakatap og triple-double nga 23 puntos, 12 rebounds, ug 10 assists.

Kuwang nalang og usa ka puntos para matabla ni Aguilar ang iyang career-high 32 puntos nga iyang nabuhat katulo kahigayon, ang pinakauwahi sa Game Five sa 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals tali sa Ginebra ug TNT didto sa Clark bubble.

Nakasikit unta ang Phoenix, 74-73, apan dali nakabalos ang Ginebra gamit ang 9-0 run nga gibidahan sa dakdak ni Aguilar.

Matod ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone nga nindot ang gipakita nga composure sa iyang players sa pagsikit na sa Phoenix.

“Once it got to a one-point game, they got back to that mentality of playing possession by possession and focusing on defense, and made another run, ironically, with Justin off the floor,” saysay niini.

Nagpakita pud sa ilang abilidad ang mga bag-ong membro sa Ginebra nga si Stephen Holt ug RJ Abarrientos sa ilang 19 ug 16 puntos.

Misaka ang rekord sa Ginebra ngadto sa 3-2 (win-loss) ug ang Phoenix nahagba sa (0-5) nga kartada.

Sa laing duwa, gitumba sa Blackwater Bossing ang NLEX Road Warriors, 110-99, para sa ikatulong daog sa conference.

Ang import nga si George King maoy nangulo sa Bossing sa iyang 39 puntos, 15 rebounds, lima ka assists, lakip na ang clutch shots sa fourth quarter.

Si Troy Rosario mihatag og 15 puntos ug 14 rebounds apil pa ang maayo nga depensa sa NLEX import nga si Myke Henry.

Ang head coach sa Bossing nga si Jeffery Cariaso mihatag og pagdayeg kang King nga maoy miaswat sa team ngadto sa kadaogan.

"It's obvious on the court the impact George King has given us the last three games. He's really a fighter, he's a guy who doesn't get rattled and he's a true professional so we're very fortunate to have him," matod ni Cariaso.

Puntos matag-usa:

1st game

Blackwater (110) - King 39, Rosario 15, Barefield 14, Ilagan 13, Chua 11, David 10, Kwekuteye 4, Mitchell 2, Escoto 2.

NLEX (99) - Henry 26, Bolick 21, Herndon 18, Valdez 8, Policarpio 7, Amer 6, Nermal 4, Miranda 3, Marcelo 2, Fajardo 2, Anthony 2.

2nd game

Ginebra (110) – J. Aguilar 31, Brownlee 23, Holt 19, Abarrientos 16, Thompson 9, Ahanmisi 7, Tenorio 3, Go 2.

Phoenix (101) – Francis 33, Garcia 17, Perkins 13, Mocon 8, Rivero 7, Tio 7, Muyang 5, Jazul 3, Ballungay 2, Daves 2, Verano 2, Manganti 2. / RSC