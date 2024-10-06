Pilipinas ipaila nga paddling destination

Niisyo si Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. og proklamasyon nga nagmando nga ang nasod maila nga nag-unang destinasyon sa paddling ug nag-awhag sa pagsagop niini isip sport ug kalingawan.

Si Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, sa ngalan ni Marcos, nipirma sa Proclamation No. 699 niadtong Oktubre 2, 2024, nga nagdeklarar sa ikaupat nga semana sa Oktubre sa matag tuig isip "Mo­ving Forward Paddling Week Philippines."

“For this purpose, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is hereby directed to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance of the Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines, and identify the programs, activities and projects for the celebration thereof,” ti­pik sa proklamasyon.

Gimandoan usab niini ang tanang nasudnong kagam­ha­nan, lakip ang government-­owned or -controlled corpora­tions (GOCCs) ug state univer­sities and colleges (SUCs), sa aktibong pag-apil ug pagsuporta sa PSC alang sa epektibong pagpatuman sa Proclamation 699.

Si Marcos nipagawas sa ma­ong kamandoan samtang ang nasod gikatakdang mo-host sa 2024 International Canoe Federation Dragon Boat World Championship gikan Oktubre 28 hangtod Nobiyembre 4 sa Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, isip kabahin sa selebrasyon sa 2024 Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines.

Ang proklamasyon nag-i­ngon nga ang pagbugsay sa pag-abante “symbolizes unity and strength in navigating challenges towards achieving progress as a Filipino nation, and embodies personal growth and development through constantly striving to push li­mits, overcome setbacks, and demonstrate resilience and dedication in the pursuit of excellence.” / TPM / SunStar Philippines