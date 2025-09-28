Pilipinas mo-host sa women's volleyball world championships

Gianunsiyo sa FIVB ug Volleyball World nga ang Pilipinas maoy gihatagan og hosting rights para sa FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2029.

Ang Pilipinas mao ang nag-host karon sa FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025. Gipahibalo sa mga o­­pisyalis sa international volleyball nga gipili nilang mobalik sa nasod para napud sa women’s championship.

“The Women’s World Championship will be staged for the first time in the Philippines, a nation with a deep passion for volleyball. The Philippines is currently delivering an outstanding Men’s World Championship 2025, which concludes today,” saysay ni FIVB president Fabio Azevedo.

“The competition has showcased the country’s organizational excellence, warm hospitality and the incredible enthusiasm of its fans. The 2029 edition represents an opportunity to build a lasting, impactful legacy for the sport and its fans across the Philippines and the wider region,” dugang pa niya.

Samtang si Volleyball World CEO Ugo Valensi nagkanayon nga usa ka selebrasyon ang women’s championship unya sa Pilipinas.

“The 2029 Women’s World Championships in the Philippines will be a true celebration of everything that makes volleyball unique. Our priority is to bring fans closer to the action—whether inside the arena or following through our broadcast and digital platforms. Building on the success of the Men’s World Championship here in 2025, we know the Philippines offers the perfect stage to inspire the next generation and connect communities across the country and the region,” batbat ni Valensi.

“These Championships are a chance to show that volleyball belongs to everyone, everywhere, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences for fans around the world,” dugang niya. / RSC