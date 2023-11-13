Piniriso sa Mandaue namatay

Namatay ang usa ka 34-anyos nga person under police custody (PUPC) sa Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Station 1 sa Barangay Centro niadtong Sabado sa hapon, Nobiyembre 11, 2023.

Si MCPO deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, niingon nga ang piniriso, lumad nga taga Barangay Tu­yan, dakbayan sa Naga, haba­gatang Sugbo, unang nipakita’g sintomas sa hilanat ug kalisod sa pagginhawa, hinungdan nga ang mga polis sa MCPO Station 1 nidali sa pagdala kaniya sa Mandaue City District Hospital niadtong Sabado diin siya gideklarar nga patay na sa nag-atiman nga doktor.

Matod ni Oriol nga mohimo sila og komprehensibong imbestigasyon aron masuta kon duna bay pagpabaya sa police on duty kalabot sa insidente.

Dugang niya nga nagpaabot sila sa resulta sa autopsy sa piniriso aron masuta ang hinungdan sa iyang kamatayon.

“We express our sincere condolences for the unfortunate demise of PUPC at Police Station 1 last Saturday afternoon. In response to this, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the personnel on duty. Our commitment to transparency and accountability drives us to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding this incident, ” matod ni MCPO director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan sa usa ka pamahayag.

Matod ni Oriol nga ang PUPC gibutang sa custodial facility sa MCPO Station 1 niadtong Nobiyembre 4, 2023, human madakpi sa paglapas sa Sec 11 sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.