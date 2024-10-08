Pinoy ‘gibitay’ sa Saudi Arabia

Usa ka Filipino overseas worker (OFW) ang gipahamtangan og silot nga kamatayon sa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tungod sa pagpatay sa usa ka lokal nga molupyo "bahin sa kuwarta", sumala sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) niadtong Martes, Oktubre 8, 2024.

“No official confirmation from Saudi authorities yet but yes, our Embassy in Riyadh reports that there was an execution. It was for murder of a Saudi national over money,” matod ni DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega.

Si De Vega niingon nga ang pagpatay nahitabo bisan pa sa padayon nga pag-apelar sa Gobyerno sa Pilipinas.

“We did all we could: court of appeal, trying to geal, presidential letteet the victim’s family to accept blood money. In the end, our efforts were nt successful as the ovictim’s family wanted the death penalty instead of accepting blood money,” dason niya.

Nagdumili siya sa pagbutyag sa impormasyon bahin sa gipatay nga Filipino tungod kay gusto sa pamilya ang pribasiya.

Hinuon, gipasalig ni Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac ang paghatag og hinabang sa gobyerno ngadto sa namatyan nga pamilya lakip na ang pagpauli sa patayng lawas sa Filipino.

Sa Marso 2023, ang DFA niingon nga 56 ka mga Filipino ang anaa sa death row sa Malaysia, samtang 27 sa ubang nasod sama sa United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, China, Vietnam, United States of America, Japan ug Brunei. / TPM / SunStar Philippines