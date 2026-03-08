Pinoy seafarers giawhag nga likayan ang Persian Gulf

Gisubli sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ang panawagan niini ngadto sa mga Pilipinong seafarer nga likayan ang mga biyahe nga moagi sa Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, ug Gulf of Oman.

Sa usa ka video statement, gi­aw­hag ni Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac ang mga marinero nga gamiton ang ilang "Katungod sa Pagbalibad sa Pag­lawig" (Right to Refuse Sailing) kon ang mga barko moagi sa mga dapit duol sa baybayon sa Iran.

"Avoid this part of the world as much as possible because it's very dangerous there right now," matud ni Cacdac.

Matod niya giluwatan sa a­­hen­sya ang maong panawagan sanglit ang Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, ug Gulf of Oman gideklarar na karon isip War-like Operations Areas (WOAs).

"We have issued Advisory 11-2026 designating the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz as a War-like Operations Area," miingon si Cacdac. "The protection of seafarers is important to us, so the designation of the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz as a War-like Operations Areas aim to protect our seafarers," dugang pa niya.

Matod sa DMW, ang maong deklarasyon nagpasabot nga ang mga Pilipinong seafarer kinahanglan hatagan og "Katungod sa Pagbalibad sa Paglawig" (Right to Refuse Sailing) niini nga mga rota. Ang mga tag-iya og barko kinahanglan usab nga mopatuman og mas hugot nga mga kahikayan sa seguridad.

Ang bayad o compensation alang sa mga pamilya sa higayon nga adunay mamatay o mabakol, pagadoblehon usab.

"We will have further dialogues with shipowners and seafarers groups regarding this matter," nagkanayon si Cacdac. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines