Pipila ka stalls sa malls sa downtown Cebu City namaligya og cosmetics nga dunay mercury

Gitawag na usab sa toxic watchdog group nga EcoWaste Coalition ang atensyon sa Regional Field Office (RFO) sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sa Rehiyon VII tungod sa grabeng pagpamaligya sa gidili nga cosmetics nga adunay mercury partikular sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Sa paspas nga monitoring nga gihimo sa grupo niadtong Dominggo, dili mominos 12 ka retail outlets ang namaligya og FDA-banned cosmetics nga puno sa mercury labina sa malls sa downtown,

APELASYON

“We appeal to concerned FDA regulation officers in the region to initiate immediate law enforcement action to rid the marketplace of dangerous cosmetics with mercury that can harm the people and the ecosystems,” matod ni Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition.

"To break this illicit trade, those behind it should be identified, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, if only to uphold the inalienable human right to health and a non-toxic environment," dason niya.

BRANDS

Ang mga gidili nga mga butang nga gitanyag nga ibaligya sa Cebu City mao ang Goree Beauty Cream nga adunay Lycopene (gidili sa 2017 ug usab sa 2023), Goree Beauty Day & Night Beauty Cream (gidili sa 2017 ug 2023) ug Goree Gold 24K Beauty Cream (gidili sa 2023) gikan sa Pakistan, ug 88 nga Total White Underarm Cream (gidili sa 2021) gikan sa Thailand.

Aron ipakita kon unsa ka kontaminado kini nga mga produkto, ang grupo mipalit og usa ka parisan sa Goree Beauty Creams ug gipa-screen kini sa mercury gamit ang X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) analyzer. Gipalit ang mga produkto gamit ang resibo nga gihatag sa Melody Beauty Products Trading, usa ka tindahan nga adunay signage nga mga 60 ka lakang lang ang gilay-on gikan sa RFO.

Sumala sa screening sa XRF, ang Goree Beauty Cream nga adunay Lycopene adunay sulod nga 26,710 ka bahin kada milyon (ppm) sa mercury, samtang ang Goree Day & Night Beauty Cream adunay 26,310 ppm nga labaw sa 1 ppm nga limitasyon alang sa mercury isip usa ka bug-at nga metal nga kontaminado sa mga cosmetic ubos sa ang Asean Cosmetic Directive (ACD), ingon man ang 15 ppm limit alang sa basura nga makonsiderar nga 'mercury waste' ubos sa Minamata Convention sa Mercury.

TAHO

Niadtong Hunyo 2024, ang EcoWaste Coalition nitaho sa ulohang buhatan sa FDA sa Muntinlupa City nga ilang gimonitor ang ilegal nga pagbaligya sa mercury cosmetics sa 48 ka retail kiosk ug tindahan sa Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue ug Naga City ug sa Munisipyo sa Minglanilla.

Baynte tres sa maong non-compliant retailers anaa sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Ang delikadong mercury nga makita sa uban nga mga produkto sa pangpahid sa panit, sumala sa World Health Organization (WHO), mahimong magdulot og mga problema sama sa pantal, samad, ug kausaban sa kolor sa panit. Makapahinay usab kini sa resistensya sa panit batok impeksyon, bakterya, ug fungal. Makadaot sa nerbiyos, kidney, immune system, kabalaka, depresyon ug psychosis.

POLISIYA SA UN

Sumala sa United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), ang mercury sa maong mga produkto nakaamot sa global nga polusyon sa mercury.

Giila dayon sa FDA Center for Cosmetic and Household/Urban Substances Regulation and Research (CCHUSRR) ang report nga gisumite kini sa grupo ug gi-refer sa Field Regulatory Operations Office (FROO), Visayas Cluster FROO, ug RFO “for monitoring and appropriate action.” / PR