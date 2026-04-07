PJ: Hunta probinsiyal maapiki kon kasabutan sa ALQC maaprobahan

Nipasidaan si kanhi Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John Garcia sa mga miyembro sa Cebu Provincial Board (PB) nga mag-atubang og kaso sa higayon nga kaaprobahan ang proposed P211.56 milyunes nga compromise agreement tali sa Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC).

Wala aprobahi sa PB ang maong kasabutan labot sa bayrunon nga buhis sa ALQC niadtong Lunes, Abril 6, 2026 atol sa regular session, sukwahi sa unang nigawas nga taho ning pamantalaan. Gibalik ang maong proposal ngadto sa executive department alang sa dugang pagtuon.

Gihulagway ni Garcia nga risgo ug “grossly disadvantageous” ngadto sa kagamhanan ang maong kasabutan.

Samtang ang executive department nipadangat og mensahe gikan ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro nga ang kasungian tali sa buhisan sa ALQC ngadto sa probinsiya anaa na sa korte, human giuli ang proposed compromise agreement.

Nakadayeg si Garcia ngadto sa Hunta Probinsiyal nga nisalikway sa proposed P1-billion tax break pabor ngadto sa ALQC, base sa iyang Facebook post niadtong Martes, Abril 7.

Sa sayo pa, una nang nikuwestiyon si Garcia diha sa iyang social media niadtong Nobiyembre 8, 2025, sa dili makiangayon human nga gihatagan og pabor ang giila nga dako nga korporasyon.

“Why give a billionaire corporation that could well fend for itself a privilege that we are not giving ordinary Cebuanos who dutifully pay provincial taxes, charges and fees without discount?” pamahayag sa kanhi kongresista.

Iyang gisaway ang 80 porsiyento nga pag-ubos sa bayrunon nga buhis ALQC.

Base sa gihimo’ng assessment sa probinsiya, ang ALQC adunay obligasyon nga P1.218 bilyunes sa ilang buhis, fees, ug ubang bayrunon gikan sa tuig 2009 ngadto na sa 2025.

Apan sa compromise agreement, nahimo na lang P211.56 milyunes ang ilang bayranan.

“I feared that, if the deal was approved, was ultimately questioned (as I am reliably informed it would be), and was declared “grossly disadvantageous to the government”, my friends at the Provincial Board would be necessarily implicated, and used by the proponents as a legal shield, for having authorized it,” sigon pa ni Garcia. / CDF dugang taho ni Arvie N. Veloso