Playoffs moratsada na!

Nahulma na ang playoff casts sa National Basketball Association (NBA) human gilabni sa Miami Heat ug New Orleans Peli­cans ang uwahing slots sa managlahi nga Play-In Tourna­ment elimination games sa Sa­bado, Abril 20, 2024 (PH time).

Gisunog sa Heat ang Chicago Bulls, 112-91, sa Miami aron kuhaon ang No. 8 spot sa Eastern Conference, diin ilang ikaatbang ang rival ug No. 1 seed nga Boston Celtics.

Si Tyler Herro maoy nangulo sa Heat sa i­­yang impresibo nga near triple-double performance, diin siya nikamada og 24 puntos, 10 ka rebounds, ug siyam ka assists.

Niamot si rookie Jaime Ja­quez Jr. og 21 puntos, samtang ang beterano nga si Kevin Love nidunol og 16 ug ang big man nga si Bam Adebayo nibira og 13 puntos.

Ang Round 1 batok Heat ug Celtics usa ka rematch sa mia­ging season. Niadtong tungora ning­daug ang Heat kontra Boston.

Naa sa susama nga sitwas­yon sa miaging playoffs ang Heat, diin naka-survive sila sa play-in ug ningsulod sa playoffs isip No. 8 seed. Niadtong tungora nisutoy ang Heat ngadto sa NBA Finals, pero gipilde sila sa Denver Nuggets.

“I have an appreciation for the things you can’t buy, the things that you have to earn,” batbat ni Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “We had to earn this. You can’t influence it. You can’t pay money for it. You actually have to collectively come together to earn it — and we had to do it the hard way, just to get this first ticket punched for the invitation to this dance.”

Sa laing play-in tournament, gipalong sa New Orleans Pe­licans ang Sacramento Kings, 105-98 aron kuhaon ang No. 8 nga posisyon sa Western Conference.

Gitimon ni Ingram ang Pelicans sa iyang 24 puntos samtang ningtabang og aswat si Jonas Valanciunas nga adunay 19 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds.

Wa nakaduwa ang leading-scorer sa Pelicans nga si Zion Williamson tungod sa left hamstring strain niini nga nakuha atol sa play-in game batok sa Los Angeles Lakers sa Miyerkules.

Nihulip sa starting position ni Williamson mao si Trey Murphy III, wa niya gidismaya ang iyang kaubanan sa gihatag nga oportunidad ug nidunol og 16 puntos alang sa New Orleans.

“We stayed together. We we supported each other. We played for each other,” matod ni Valanciunas. “We all want to get to the playoffs. And and we did it by playing good basketball, by supporting each other, helping each other on defense, on offense, sharing the ball, you know, making a right play. It’s fun basketball to play that way.”

Unom ka players sa Pelicans ang niiskor og double digit, lakip na niini ang reserves nga sila sila Larry Nance Jr. (13), Naji Marshall (11) ug Jose Alvarado (10).

Kontrahon sa New Orleans ang top-seed nga Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 ka­rong adlawa mao ang Lakers batok defending champion Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers kontra New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns batok Minnesota Timberwolves, ug Orlando Magic kontra Cleveland Cavaliers. / RSC