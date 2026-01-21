PLDT Home mihatag og libreng mga serbisyo atol sa Sinulog 2026

Isip market leader sa home fiber sa Sugbo, ang PLDT Home nihatag og lainlaing libreng mga serbisyo atol sa Sinulog Festival 2026 niadtong Enero 18, 2026, lakip ang bisperas sa selebrasyon niadtong Enero 17, isip pakigsandurot sa mga Sugboanon sa pagsaulog sa kapistahan ni Sr. Santo Niño.

Pinaagi sa ilang Fiber Fast Zone, daghang Sugboanon ug mga bisita ang nakapahimulos sa libre ug paspas nga high-speed WiFi, charging stations, ug hydration area nga gitukod sa PLDT Jones nga eksklusibo alang sa PLDT subscribers.

Sa Dominggo, Enero 18, mas nadugangan pa ang kasadya sa dihang nanghatag ang PLDT Home og libre nga face painting ug mini-concert nga gipangulohan sa mga local performer.

Matod ni George Clemente, Assistant Vice President ug Head sa VisMin PLDT Home Sales, nga uban sa ilang bag-ong brand ambassador nga si Dominic Roque, aktor ug television personality, nipahigayon sila og roadshow nga nibisita sa nagkadaiyang dapit sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo lakip ang PLDT Jones, SM City Cebu, Plaza Independencia, One Mango Place, ug Fuente Osmeña Circle.

“In every stop, aming naramdaman, people gathered and really took time, spend time with us,” asoy ni Clemente atol sa usa ka press conference.

Matod sab ni John Y. Palanca, Senior Vice President ug Head sa Consumer Business sa PLDT, nga dako ang kahulogan sa ilang presensya atol sa Sinulog:

“As the market leader in Cebu’s home fiber market, we believe that being part of Sinulog means being present in moments that really matter to Cebuanos. This festival is about faith, togetherness, and shared experiences—and reliable connectivity plays a role in bringing people closer, whether they are here in Cebu or watching from anywhere in the world.”

Isip kabahin sa selebrasyon, gitanyag sab sa PLDT Home ang Fiber Unli All Plan 1399 nga adunay libreng taod (installation) ug speed boost.

Dungan niini, gilusad sab ang BFF (Broadband Free Forever) Promo nga molungtad gikan sa Enero 15 hangtod Abril 15, 2026, nga naghatag og kahigayunan sa bag-ong subscribers nga makasinati og libreng broadband for life.

Ang tanang bag-ong subscribers sa bisan unsang Home Fiber plan, lakip ang Fiber Unli All Plan 1399, mahimong makadawat og raffle entry kon sila mag-opt-in. Ang electronic raffle draw ipahigayon sa Abril 21, 2026, ubos sa pagdumala sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Pinaagi niining mga kalihukan, gipakita sa PLDT Home ang ilang padayon nga mapakita ang paningkamot nga mahimong kasaligan nga kauban sa mga Sugboanon, dili lamang sa connectivity, kondili lakip sa mga higayon nga adunay dakong kahulogan sa komunidad. / REV