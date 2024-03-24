PLDT, Smart giila tungod sa online child safety approach

“We are proud of the achievements brought by the partnership between TdH NL and PLDT and Smart in the Philippines. The best practices of collaboration with the private sector to end online child sexual exploitation (Ocse) presented during the event are a true inspiration for our implementing teams across Cambodia, Nepal and Kenya,” matod ni Zoe de Melo, Programme Manager Ocse sa TdH NL.

Ang labing maayo nga mga gawi sa kolaborasyon sa pribadong sektor aron tapuson ang Ocse nga gipresentar sa panahon sa kalihokan, usa ka tinuod nga inspirasyon alang sa maong mga implementing team sa Cambodia, Nepal ug Kenya, ” niingon si de Melo.

Giimbitar isip Philippine partner representatives, PLDT ug Smart Stakeholder Management Head Stephanie Orlino, ug PLDT ug Smart Visayas Relations Head Marylou Gocotano.

Nipaambit sa polisiya sa pagpanalipod sa bata sa PLDT Group sa usa sa mga sesyon sa pagbayloay sa pagkat-on sa summit.

“We are honored to share PLDT and Smart’s experience and best practices in protecting children’s rights online at this summit. Our multi-pronged approach goes beyond technology to include community engagements like Project SCROL with TdH NL and Bidlisiw Foundation in Cebu,” matod ni Orlino.

Ang PLDT ug Smart maoy exclusive telco partners sa TdH NL sa Asia ug Bidlisiw Foundation Inc. - Pilipinas para sa Project SCROL.

Gilusad sa 2023, ang inisya­tiba nga nagtumong sa pagpanalipod sa tanang bata, bisan unsa pa ang ilang gender, klase, relihiyon, etnisidad ug abilidad, gikan sa (Ocse) ug pagsi­guro nga sila anaa sa luwas nga pamilya ug komunidad nga pa­libot.

Ang inaugural nga SCROL Summit nakatutok sa mid-term evaluation sa tulo ka tuig nga programa nga gipatuman usab sa Cambodia, Nepal, ug Kenya. Pagtapok sa mahinungdanong mga representante gikan niini nga mga dapit, ang komperensya nagpadali sa mga diskusyon sa lainlain interbensyon aron mapanalipdan ang mga katungod sa mga bata sa digital nga palibot.

Ang presentasyon sa PLDT ug Smart nagpasiugda sa pakig­lambigit sa pribadong sektor sa pagpugong ug pagtubag sa (Ocse), ug paggamit sa mga innovative ug purpose-built system aron mailhan ang gidili nga bata nga content ug babagan ang ilang lokasyon nga dili ma-access sa mga kustomer.

Ang mga paningkamot sa pagpataas sa kahibalo bahin sa online nga pagbantay sa bata ug mga batakang pamaagi sa cybersecurity gihisgutan usab sa atubangan sa mga representante sa nasod sa TdH NL.

Sa unang duha ka bulan sa 2024, ang PLDT ug ang Smart’s child protection platform nagpugong sa labing minos usa ka quarter sa usa ka milyon nga pagsulay sa pag-abli sa online nga mga materyales sa (Ocse).

Sukad nga nag-online kini, gi-blacklist sa sistema ang ha­pit usa ka milyon nga mga URL ug mga sulod nga nalambigit sa pag-abuso sa bata. / PR