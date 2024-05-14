PLDT, Smart miabli sa Experience Hub sa Tagbilaran City

Ang PLDT Inc. ug ang iyang wireless unit nga Smart Communications Inc. opisyal nang nibukas sa ilang unang PLDT ug Smart Experience Hub sa Visayas dili pa lang dugay,

Nahimutang kini sa Island City Mall sa Tagbilaran City, Bohol, nga labing una nga matang sa pasilidad sa PLDT ug Smart nga dunay interactive nga smart home setup.

Nagtugot kini sa mga kustomer sa paghanduraw pag-usab sa umaabot nga andam nga balay alang sa ilang mga pamilya, nga gipadagan sa PLDT ug Smart.

“This is a big achievement not only for PLDT and Smart, but also for Tagbilaran City. Whenever there’s a business opportunity in Tagbilaran, that also means livelihood opportunities for the Tagbilarahanons,” matod ni Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap.

“You have the opportunity to help many more, not only in terms of connectivity and livelihood, but in so many other aspects. I am offering my hand in partnership, as the city government is on its way to digitalizing many of our government services,” dason niya.

Sa PLDT ug Smart Experience Hub sa Tagbilaran, ang mga kustomer mahimo’ng makapahimulos sa labing bag-ong promo sa Smart Signature ug PLDT Home fiber plans, o ibalhin ang ilang mobile number sa Smart ug TNT.

Mahimo usab nila nga susihon ang pipila sa labing bag-o nga mga smart gadget aron mapaayo ang ilang balay ug estilo sa kinabuhi.

Ang tindahan usab adunay mga kiosk sa pag-atiman sa kaugalingon aron matabangan ang mga kustomer nga madiskubre ang labing maayo nga mobile ug mga plano sa koneksyon sa balay nga haum sa ilang estilo sa kinabuhi, ug mga lugar sa kalingawan pag-apil sa mga kustomer.

Ang batid nga mga espes­yalista sa tindahan andam usab nga modawat sa mga kustomer aron masiguro ang usa ka makahuluganon nga pagbisita.

Si Lawrence Ginete, usa ka Smart subscriber sulod sa kapin sa 20 ka tuig, nalipay human nakahibalo sa bag-ong giablihan nga PLDT ug Smart Experience Hub.

“Opening the PLDT and Smart E-hub in one of the more popular malls in Tagbilaran City is very beneficial to customers because its location is very accessible and they can easily visit the hub to upgrade their services or pay their bills,” matod ni Ginete.

Ang Smart bag-o lang usab nga nagbukas og pipila ka mga cell site sa Tagbilaran City ug Bohol, nga nagpadako sa ilang komunikasyon ug serbisyo sa koneksyon sa lugar.

“PLDT and Smart deploying new cellsites in Tagbilaran is a great development. That’s really the way to go, we have to promote not only consultative and participative governance, but we have to encourage our community to be active in terms of projects and programs in Tagbilaran,” dugang ni Yap.

Gawas kang Mayor Yap, ang kalihukan gitambongan usab ni Eden Techico, PLDT ug Smart Vice President ug Department Head for Retail Operations and Transformation; ug Alexis Winters, PLDT ug Smart Assistant Vice President ug Center Head alang sa Regional Customer Development Visayas ug Mindanao.

Ang mga inisyatibo sa pagpalapad ug pagpalawom sa pagkab-ot sa iyang retail ug customer service nagpasiugda sa PLDT group’s aspirational multi-year transformation, uban ang pagpataas sa kasinatian sa kustomer isip usa sa mga importanteng prayoridad.

Nagtampo usab sila sa mga paningkamot sa grupo nga mahatagan ang tanan og koneksyon. / PR