PLDT, Smart misuporta alang sa mental health

Ang PLDT Inc. ug ang wireless unit niini nga Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) nag-organisar sa psychological first aid (PFA) alang sa kapin sa 50 ka mga scholar ug faculty sa Passerelles Numériques Philippines (PNPh) dili pa lang dugay.

Ang sisyon sa pagbansay gipasiugdahan sa millennial psychologist nga si Riyan Portuguez sa Smart’s Regional Office sa Sugbo.

“At PLDT and Smart, we are committed to using our resources and reach to drive meaningful change. By equipping the youth and educators with crucial PFA skills, we hope to de-stigmatize conversations around mental health while building more empathetic and resilient digital communities in the Philippines,” matod ni Marylou Gocotano, PLDT and Smart Stakeholder Management Visayas Relations Head.

Ang PNPh usa ka non-profit nga organisasyon nga nakabase sa Sugbo nga naghatag og scholarship sa mga natad nga may kalabotan sa Information Technology (IT) sa mga batan-on nga gikan sa kabos nga pamilya.

“On behalf of PNPh and our country representative, Luchi Flores, we thank PLDT and Smart for this meaningful partnership that focuses on promoting mental health awareness among our scholars. Through this Psychological First Aid training, our scholars gained a deeper understanding of how they can extend help to their friends, family members, or fellow scholars who are dealing with mental health-related concerns, making our community a safe space for all,” matod ni Alreen Omang, PNPh Partnerships and External Relations Officer.

Usa ka sukaranan nga bahin sa adbokasiya sa PLDT Group sa pagpasiugda ug pagdasig sa digital wellness, ang pagbansay sa PFA nagsangkap sa mga estudyante-eskolar ug mga faculty og mga kahanas sa paghatag og pasiunang suporta sa mga kaedad nga nakasinati og emosyonal nga kalisod.

Nag-uswag kini mga partisipante nga adunay praktikal nga pagdumala sa stress, mga teknik sa referral, ug lainlain mga teknik sa paghatag og inisyal nga sikolohikal nga suporta.

Si Mark Kevin Chavez, usa ka iskolar sa unang tuig sa kolehiyo nga nagkuha sa Associate sa Computer Technology sa Ang Software Development sa University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), nagkanayon nga mapasalamaton siya sa kahigayonan nga makaapil sa PFA training.

“This motivated me to continue taking care of myself and my mental well-being, as well as provide proper support to others with mental health needs, so that we can all be better every day,” matod ni Chavez.

Kining mental health training alang sa mga scholar ug faculty sa PNPH kabahin sa gipadayon sa PLDT ug Smart digital wellness nga kampanya, naka-focus sa responsable nga pamatasan sa online ug emosyonal nga kalig-on.

Kini nga mga inisyatibo makatabang sa paghatag og gibug-aton sa kontribusyon sa PLDT ug Smart sa pagkab-ot sa Pilipinas sa UN Sustainable Development Goal #3: Maayong Panglawas ug Kaayohan. / PR