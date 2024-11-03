PLDT, Smart nagpalig-on sa daghang mga lugar sa dakbayan sa Mandaue

Ang nag-unang integrated telco network sa Pilipinas, ang PLDT Inc. (PLDT) ug ang wireless unit niini nga Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) nagpalapad sa ilang network infrastructure sa usa sa mga highly urba­nized nga siyudad sa Sugbo, ang Mandaue, nga niusab sa kahimtang sa microentrepreneurs ug nagmugna og bag-ong mga oportunidad alang sa pagtubo sa tanang industriya.

"PLDT and Smart are committed to accelerating our network expansion and enhancing our services in highly urba­nized areas, such as Mandaue City. Our efforts aim to empo­wer local microentrepreneurs across various industries, support government initiatives, and provide our customers with the highest quality experience possible,” matod ni Rode­rick Santiago, FVP ug Deputy Network Head sa PLDT ug Smart.

Sa sobra sa 360,000 nga populasyon, ang Mandaue City usa ka industrial hub sa rehiyon nga nag-host sa 10,000 ka industrial ug commercial locators nga nagpasabot nga ang koneksyon importante alang sa mga negosyo ug resi­dente.

Padayon nga gipalig-on sa Smart ang iyang network sa tibuok nasod lakip na sa Cebu.

Sa pagkakaron, ang kombinadong 5G/4G network sa Smart naglangkob sa mga 97% sa populasyon.

Usa sa mga nakapahimulos sa mga kausaban sa network mao si Katrina Serencio gikan sa Brgy. Cambaro sa Mandaue City nga nagpadagan sa usa ka e-loading business sukad sa 2010.

"E-loading is a business I can operate anywhere, as long as there is connectivity. It has been a substantial help, providing steady profits ever since I was a student,” matod niya.

Sa katuigan, ang e-loading business ni Serencio nakatabang sa pag-finance sa iyang edukasyon sa dihang siya usa pa ka estudyante ug sa pagtabang sa mga adlawadlaw nga gasto sa dihang naglisod ang iyang mga ginikanan.

Karon, isip usa ka hamtong, nagpadayon kini sa pagsuporta sa iyang inadlawadlaw nga mga panginahanglan.

Niadtong bag-ohay lang, misalmot si Serencio sa Smart-supported nga Digital Business Basics Training (DBBT) sa Mandaue City nga nipasiugda sa Adaptive Technology for Rehabilitation, Integration, and Empowerment of the Visually Impaired (ATRIEV) aron mas mopalambo pa ang iyang panginabuhian.

“I discovered the Maya Business App during the DBBT, and now I use it regularly in my e-loading business," dugang niya.

“As someone who relies hea­vily on mobile connectivity for both work and personal needs, the improved data connection is great news for us micro-entrepreneurs. This development would mean that I can rely on Smart’s stable connectivity in ensuring I can cater to the needs of my own customers,” sigon ni Serencio.

Ang mga pamuhunan sa PLDT Group sa ilang network infrastructure ug mga inobati­bong produkto ug serbisyo nahisubay sa ilang pasalig nga i-democratize ang access sa cutting-edge technologies ug pagpaayo sa kasinatian sa kustomer sa tibuok nasod.

Ang mga paningkamot usab nag-suporta sa PLDT Group sa United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) partikular ang SDG 9— Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure ug nagpalig-on sa suporta sa grupo alang sa kinatibuk-ang digitalization thrust sa Gobiyerno. / PR