PMFC nangulo sa libreng serbisyo sa komunidad

Nipadayag sa ilang kalipay ang mga partisipante sa Abante Bohol Caravan sa paghatag og libreng serbisyo sa lungsod sa Loay, Bohol niadtong Sabado, Hulyo 6, 2024.

Ang mga sakop sa Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) pinangulohan ni Police Lt. Col. Mark Gifter T. Sucalit, Force Commander, lakip sa misalmot sa Abante Bohol Caravan sa Barangay Las Salinas Norte sa Loay, Bohol.

Kabahin kini sa pag-obserbar sa 29th Police Community Relations (PCR) Month.

Ang katawhan sa dapit naka-avail sa nagkadaiyang serbisyong medikal consultation, oral health education, pagpanghatag og mga tsinelas ug dental kits ngadto sa kabataan.

Ang mga partisipante naka-avail sab sa libreng blood pressure tests, complimentary haircuts, ug lamiang arroz caldo o lugaw.

Nitambong sa kalihukan mao sila si Acting Governor Dionesio Victor A. Balite, PNP Bohol Dir. P/Col. Lorenzo Batuan, force multipliers, Bohol Dental Association, LGU Loay, Loay Municipal Police Station sa pagpangulo ni P/Capt. Jose Leander Varquez, ug Philippine Army.

“The success of the Abante Bohol Caravan underscores the dedication of the PNP and its partners to serving the people of Bohol, reflecting PMFC’s commitment to making a positive impact in the community and highlighting the PNP’s dedication to public service,” matod ni Sucalit.

Ang PCR maoy programa sa kapulisan sa pagpaduol sa katawhan, pagkuha sa ilang pagsalig ug suporta. / GPL