PNP, GCash mipasidaan sa publiko batok sa free Wi-Fi

Dunay hugot nga koordinasyon ang Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) ug GCash bahin sa pagpagawas og advisory batok sa paggamit sa libreng Wi-Fi networks.
Sumala sa ilang pamahayag, kasagarang way kasegurohan ug mahimong mosangpot sa pag-hack sa mobile phone, remote access, ug pagkuha sa mga account.
Ang nag-unang app sa pinansyal nagpahayag og kabalaka bahin sa mga potensyal nga peligro sa pagkonekta sa libre ug dili segurado nga mga hotspot sa Wi-Fi nga mahimong hinungdan sa milyon-milyon nga mga account sa gumagamit nga mahuyang sa mga hulga sa cyber.
Samtang, ang PNP-ACG nipasidaan nga kining malisyusong free Wi-Fi hotspots sagad makita sa mga lawak sa hotel, coffee shop, airport, ug uban pang publikong lugar.
“While open Wi-Fi networks may offer the allure of free and easily accessible internet, it’s important to recognize that their open and unsecured nature also exposes users to vulnerabilities and cyber threats,” pasidaan ni PNP-ACG Director, PBGen Ronnie Francis Cariaga.
“Public and open Wi-Fi networks are risky because they often lack strong encryption, allowing cybercriminals to intercept data or distribute malware, and they may feature fake hotspots set up to steal information,” matod ni GCash Chief Information Security Officer, Miguel Geronilla.
Giawhag ang mga user nga i-report ang mga insidente sa scam, fraud, ug cybercrime ngadto sa PNP-ACG pinaagi sa hotlines niini sa (02) 8414-1560 o 0998-598-8116 o pinaagi sa email sa acg@pnp.gov.ph.
Aron maka-report og scam, bisitaha ang opisyal nga GCash Help Center sa help.gcash.com o i-message si Gigi sa website ug i-type og “I want to report a scam.”
Ang mga kustomer mahimo usab nga mokontak sa opisyal nga GCash hotline sa 2882 alang sa mga pangutana ug uban pang mga kabalaka. / PR