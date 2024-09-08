PNP milusad sa 'Love and Blessing'

Gilusad sa Philippine National Police (PNP) niadtong Biyernes, Septiyembre 6, 2024, ang programa nga Love and Blessings nga gipasiugdahan sa asawa ni PNP Chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil nga si Mary Rose Marbil ina­bagan sa National Adviser of the PNP Officers Ladies Club Foundation sa Police Regional Office 7 headquarters, Camp Sergio Osmeña.

Kini nga programa nagsentro sa pagtabang nga mosaka ang morale sa mga PNP personnel nga nag-atubang og problema sa panglawas.

Nitambong sa pagbukas sa proyekto ang hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas nga si Police Brigadier Gene­ral Anthony Aberin uban sa iyang command group ug mga bisita.

Ang LAB program kun Love and Blessings gimugna aron motanyag og emotional support ug practical assistance sa mga personnel sa PNP nga may problema sa panglawas lakip sa ilang pamilya.

Apil sa ilang programa ang paghatag og financial assistance ug essential health care resources. Sa PRO 7, aduna na’y 20 ka mga personnel ang nakapahimulos na niini. Gipasalamatan ni Aberin ang OLC Foundation Inc. sa gihatag nga tabang ngadto sa kapulisan.

"This support is more than a helping hand; it represents the compassion and solidarity of our community. We hope it brings comfort and relief to our members during their challenging times and reinforces their sense of being valued and cared for by the organization," matod ni Aberin. / AYB