PNP miumol og task group vs papa ni Meghan Markle

Nag-umol ang Philippine National Police (PNP) og Joint Investigation Task Group nga motutok sa imbestigasyon sa mga electronic device nga giingong gipanag-iya ni Thomas Markle Sr., amahan ni Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Gipangulohan ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla ang gihimong case conference kalabot sa mga electronic equipment nga gitugyan ngadto sa mga awtoridad.

Matod ni Police Major General Wilson Asueta, assistant director sa Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management sa PNP, gilangkuban sa task group ang Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), Intelligence Group ug Police Regional Office 7.

Dugang ni Asueta, nakakuha na ang PNP og Warrant to Examine Computer Data ug gisugdan na ang forensic digital examination sa siyam ka mobile phone, tulo ka SD card, lima ka hard disk drive, usa ka camera ug uban pang kagamitan.

Sa inisyal nga pagsusi sa mga electronic device, nakit-an sa mga imbestigador ang mga materyal nga may kalabutan sa Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation (CSAE), lakip ang mga hubo nga hulagway ug video nga anaa sa media files.

Gipasabot niya nga ipa­ubos pa sa dugang nga forensic analysis ug evaluation ang maong mga hulagway ug vi­deo, uban sa laing nakuhang ebidensya, sa dili pa magdesisyon sa tukmang kaso nga ipasaka sa korte.

Nagsugod na sab og kaugalingong imbestigasyon ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ug ang mga awtoridad sa Estados Unidos, nga nakigtambayayong sa PNP kalabot sa maong kaso.

“As of this time, we are conducting evaluation and ongoing digital forensics analysis. Aside from that, our field investigators are also doing their best in conducting investigation in the field to validate the information that were provided to us,” matod ni Asueta.

Giklaro sab sa heneral nga base sa inisyal nga pagsusi, dili mga Filipino ang mga tawo nga makita sa mga hulagway ug video nga narekober gikan sa maong mga electronic device.

Wala na sa Sugbo si Thomas Markle Sr. human kini molarga paingon sa gawas sa nasod.

Apan ang iyang anak nga nagpuyo sab sa usa ka lungsod sa lalawigan maoy nitugyan sa mga electronic device ngadto sa Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT). /