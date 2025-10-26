PNP mopahugot sa seguridad atol sa Kalag-Kalag

Nihatag og kamanduan si Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. sa tanang units lukop nasod nga pahugtan ang mga operasyon sa pagpatrolya, lakip na sa residential areas ug business establishments, alang sa pagsaulog sa All Saints' ug All Souls' Days karong Nobiyembre 1-2, 2025.

“We’ve instructed our personnel to maintain (a) visible police presence and work closely with local government units and barangay officials to prevent burglary and other crimes while families are away visiting their (deceased) loved ones,” pamahayag ni Nartatez.

Gipahinumdoman usab ni Nartatez ang publiko nga mag-amping pag-ayo sa dili pa mobiya sa ilang mga balay.

“Make sure all doors and windows are locked, unplug appliances, and inform trusted neighbors or barangay officials if you’ll be away. If you notice any suspicious activity, report it immediately to the nearest police station or through our hotlines and social media channels,” matod ni Nartatez.

Moabot sa 31,200 ka mga polis ang i-deploy sa 5,065 ka mga sementeryo, memorial park, ug columbaria, ingon man sa mga dagkong dalan gikan sa Oktubre 29 hangtod Nobyembre 3 isip kabahin sa operasyon alang sa seguridad atol sa Kalag-Kalag.

Adunay idugang nga 11,700 ka unipormadong personahe gikan sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, ug Philippine Coast Guard aron magbantay sa kalinaw.

Laing 29,900 ka force multiplier sama sa mga barangay tanod, mga grupo sa radyo, ug mga boluntaryo sa non-government organization ang mosuporta usab sa operasyon sa seguridad.

Ang PNP nag-establisar sab og 5,169 ka mga Police Assistance Desks.

Si National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin niingon nang daan nga full alert sila sugod karong Oktubre 31.

Matud pa ni Aberin, 8,575 ka mga personahe gikan sa lima ka mga police district, regional headquarters, regional mobile force battalion ug support units ang ipahimutang sa mga sementeryo ug columbaria, mga transportation hub, mga simbahan, mga dagkong agianan, mga rally convergence point, ug uban pa nga mga lugar nga daghang tawo.

Nidugang si Aberin nga ang mga police assistance desk, mga inspection team, ug mobile patrol ipahiluna aron magiyahan ang publiko, makadumala sa dagan sa trapiko, ug makatubag dayon sa mga emerhensiya. / PNA