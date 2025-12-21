PNP mopahugot sa seguridad para sa hapsay nga pagbiyahe

Nimando si Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. nga palig-unon ang seguridad ug pagpataas sa presensya sa kapulisan sa mga dunggoanan, terminal, ug uban pang mga "transportation hub" sa tibuok nasod samtang minilyon ka mga Pilipino ang nagsugod na sa pagbiyahe paingon sa ilang tagsatagsa ka probinsya alang sa Pasko ug Bag-ong Tuig.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, niingon si Nartatez nga ang local units sa pulisya gimanduan sa mainampingong pagplano ug pag-adjust sa pagpakatap sa mga personahe sa dagkong mga terminal aron maseguro ang kaluwasan ug hapsay nga lihok sa mga pasahero taliwala sa gipaabot nga pagdagsang sa mga biyahedor.

“I have directed our local police units to strategize the deployment of personnel in ports and terminals to increase police presence in these public areas,” batbat ni Nartatez.

“Our security measures are in place and part of them is the regular adjustments based on the situation on the ground. As expected, there have been noticeable increase on the number of people in the terminals and the roads leading to transportation hubs, and we have been directing our personnel and resources in these areas to ensure public safety,” dugang niya.

Sobra sa 100,000 ka mga polis ang ipakatap sa tibuok nasod aron magbantay sa panahon sa Pasko ug Bag-ong Tuig -- mas taas kaysa sa 60,000 nga gi-deploy sa niaging tuig -- aron masiguro ang saktong pagbantay sa mga transport terminal, dagkong dalan, ug uban pang dapit nga dagsangon sa mga tawo.

Matod ni Nartatez, nahisubay kini sa kamanduan ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., pinaagi sa giya ni Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Gipahinumdoman usab ni Nartatez ang publiko sa pagtuman sa mga lagda ug regulasyon samtang nagbiyahe ug sa pagpakigtambayayong sa mga awtoridad aron makatabang sa pagpugong sa bisan unsang dili maayong hitabo.

“Our police personnel will be on the ground 24/7 not only to ensure their safe travel but also to secure business and residential areas during the entire Christmas season,” batbat ni Nartatez.

“And we ask our kababayan to do their share in this effort by taking safety measures for themselves and immediately inform your Philippine National Police of any peace and order-related concerns,” dugang niya. / TPM