PNP prayoridad ang may taas og hulga sa kinabuhi

Unahon sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang mga indibidwal nga adunay taas nga hulga sa seguridad alang sa pag-deploy sa police security aides.

Sa usa ka pahayag sa Doming­go, Hulyo 28, 2024, niingon si PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil nga iyang gimandoan ang PNP Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) nga irasyonalize ang pag-deploy base sa usa ka komprehensibong threat assessment sa nangayo og seguridad.

Kini nga assessment nag­lakip sa bag-ong mga insidente sa hulga o pag-atake, ang papel sa indibidwal sa gobyerno o katilingban, ug intelligence reports nga nagpakita og potensyal nga mga risgo.

Ang PSPG mao ang unit sa PNP nga responsable sa seguridad sa vital government installations ug mga opisyal, bisitang dignitaries, ug pribadong indibidwal nga awto­risado nga hatagan og proteksyon.

Matod ni Marbil, ang iyang direktiba nagtumong sa pagkuha og usa ka ideal nga police-to-population ratio nga 1:500, aron masulbad ang kasamtangang diperensya diin ang matag police officer responsable sa hapit 2,000 ka indibidwal.

“Our directive is to ensure that our limited security resources are allocated effectively,” dugang ni Marbil.

Gipagawas ni Marbil ang pahayag subay sa bag-ohay nga relief sa 75 police security personnel nga gi-assign ngadto ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte.

“By rationalizing our PSPG deployment, we aim to move closer to the ideal ratio of 1:500. Reducing the unneces­sary deployment of security personnel to low-threat individuals will allow us to support field operations more effectively and address other critical policing needs,” dugang niya.

Gipadayag sa top cop nga bisan sa pag-relief sa mga police security ni Duterte, ang PNP nagpadayon sa paghatag og top-tier nga security service samtang iyang gipabilin ang pinakadako nga security detail kon itandi sa iyang mga nag-una.

Ang PSPG miingon nga 31 ka PNP personnel ang nagpabilin nga gi-assign sa security detail ni Bise Presidente.

Gipadayag usab ni Marbil ang commitment sa PNP sa paghatag og seguridad alang kang Duterte sa iyang mga biyahe sa tibuok nasod.

Sa sayo pa, giingon ni Marbil nga mga 300 ka PSPG ang gibalik gikan sa ilang protectees o gibantayan nga mga indibduwal aron i-deploy sa pagpalapad sa security operations sa tibuok nasod. /TPM, SunStar Philippines