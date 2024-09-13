POC nabalaka sa kampanya sa Pilipinas sa 2025 SEAG

Gipadayag sa Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) ang kabalaka niini kabahin sa kampanya sa Pilipinas sa 33rd Southeast Asian Games nga ipahigayon sa Thailand sa sunod tuig.

Gipasabot ni POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino nga posibleng maapektuhan ang kampanya sa Pilipinas sa kompetisyon gumikan kay wala gilakip sa Thailand ang weightlifting, wushu, jiu-jitsu ug karate sa sporting events nga kombatihan.

Ning maong events adunay dakong poruhan ang Pilipinas nga makabaton og medalya.

“The SEA Games next year in Thailand is a concern, we’re bound to lose eight gold medals in four sports dropped by the Thais from their program,” matod ni Tolentino nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

“But we’re not losing hope, the appeal is there, and it will be decided in a SEAG Federation meeting next month.”

Ang POC ug ubang sports federations sa laing mga nasod, ning-apelar nga ilakip sa Thailand ang upat ka nahisgutang sporting events. / ESL