Podziemski hangtod 2032 sakop sa GSW

Nakadawat si guard Brandin Podziemski og rookie-scale contract extension Gikan sa Golden State Warriors.

Gikataho nga ang kontrata nagbalor og $110 million ug molanat kini og lima ka tuig, nagpasabot nga hangtod pa karong 2031-32 season sa National Basketball Association (NBA) magduwa si Podziemski sa Warriors.

“I’m thrilled for Brandin and his family, really happy for us. Obviously, everything came together and it’s a win-win. We think Brandin is a hell of a young player, a big part of our future,” matod ni Warriors coach Steve Kerr. / Gikan sa wires