Polis nga nadasmagan-patay sa bus, gipasidunggan

Gipasidunggan og Posthumous Service Award ang polis nga nadasmagan-patay sa bus de pasaheroan sa dakbayan sa Naga niadtong Pebrero 1, 2026.

Si Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, hepe sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, ang personal nga nitunol sa award sa haya ni Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando sa balay niini sa dakbayan sa Carcar sa Biyernes, Pebrero 6, 2026.

Si Sando nadestino kaniadto sa Traffic Patrol Group sa Cebu City Police Office nga naka-detail sa buhatan ni General Maranan.

Gipaabot usab ni Maranan ang iyang pahasubo sa pamilya ni Sando ug mipasalig nga ang PNP padayon nga mosuporta kanila.

“PEMS Sando exemplified the true spirit of police service—marked by honor, dedication, and selflessness. His sacrifice will forever be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire the men and women of PRO7 and the entire Philippine National Police,” matud ni Maranan.

Si Sando namatay sa oras nga ting trabaho.

Gihatod siya sa iyang katapusang kapahulayan sa Dominggo, Pebrero 8, sa Saint Martha Catholic Cemetery sa siyudad sa Carcar ug gihatagan kini og full military honors sa PRO 7. / AYB